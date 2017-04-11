Rashida Jones Recalls That Time Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee, Bubbles, Bit Her

Not monkeying around! Actress Rashida Jones recalled her horrifying encounter with Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee, Bubbles, on the Today show Sunday, April 9.

A young Jones, who is the daughter of Thriller and Bad producer Quincy Jones, was at Michael Jackson’s Neverland home when she was left alone with Jackson’s pet chimp. Things turned scary after Bubbles stole Jones’ hair tie.



“I opened the cage to get it back and he got out,” the Angie Tribeca star, 41, reminisced to Willie Geist. “He started throwing things at me. And I went up to just be like, ‘No, don't do that,’ and he grabbed my hand like a sandwich.”

Jim Smeal/WireImage

With a scar still visible on her hand, Bubbles definitely left a mark on Jones.

The actress, who also told Geist about what it was like to ride the school bus with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton as a kid in the video above, first revealed that she was bitten by Bubbles to Vice’s Desus & Mero last November.



“He also looked me dead in my eye. While he was biting me. I was trying to punish him because he threw something at me. And I like hit him on the head and say 'no,” Jones told Vice. “Because I had seen Michael [Jackson] trying to punish him before.”

She added that Bubbles didn’t seem apologetic after he left her bloody and wounded. Jones said, “He was like, ‘I’m the man.’”



While Jones has since gone on to star in comedies like Parks and Recreation, music’s most famous chimp is still alive. No longer in the care of Michael Jackson, Bubbles was living with other monkeys at the Centre for Great Apes in Florida as of March 2005.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!