Read Keith Urban's Adorable Anniversary Message to Nicole Kidman

These two! Keith Urban posted an adorable message to Nicole Kidman on their 11th anniversary on Sunday, June 25.

"Happy Anniversary Babygirl," the country superstar, 49, captioned a photo of the couple. "Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU."

The Big Little Lies actress, 50, meanwhile, posted a throwback photo of the pair on their wedding day. "11 years of love that I thank God for every day," she wrote on her Facebook account. "I love you Keith Lionel more and more. Happy anniversary."

Urban and Kidman met in 2005 and tied the knot the following year. In February, the actress opened up about first meeting him when she dropped by on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months," she recalled at the time. "We’re here now and it’s all good. We don’t need to hash up all that stuff."

Urban and Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, are parents of daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. She and the Top Gun star, 54, are also parents of Connor, 22, and Isabella, 24, who they adopted.



