Taran Killam knows how lucky he is! The comedian, 35, took to Instagram Wednesday, April 5, to gush about his wife, Cobie Smulders, ahead of her Broadway debut in Present Laughter.



In the post — a rare exception to his policy of not getting personal on social media — Killam praised Smulders as “the kindest, most selfless, most stunning individual with the most educated heart I've ever encountered.” Next to a black-and-white portrait of his wife since 2012, he wrote, “She followed me to New York for my work and set a goal for herself. The only specific creative goal I've ever witnessed her commit to: perform in a play on Broadway.”

The former Saturday Night Live star — who took on the role of King George III in the Broadway hit Hamilton in January — went on to describe how hard the How I Met Your Mother alum worked to reach her goal.

“In these three years, she has jumped through many hoops; put herself out willingly and vulnerably, while still keeping a priority of being a superb mother and phenomenal partner,” Killam continued. “She has been met with speculation, scrutiny and rejection but never gave up her commitment to her dream. And tonight, she realizes this dream. Something few people ever get to achieve. And she does it flawlessly.”

The actor couldn’t help thanking Smulders, with whom he shares two children, as he wrapped the post: “I have never been so overwhelmed with pride in my life. Congratulations, Cobie, you did it. Thank you for the inspiration and the incredible honor of being your husband."

