Several Real Housewives stars showed their support for costar Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, after their mother, Antonia Gorga, died at the age of 66 on Friday, March 3.

Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran Jacqueline Laurita, who is Giudice's former nemesis, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 4, to share a pink hearts emoji and a sweet message: "Tenderly may time heal your sorrow. Gently may friends ease your pain. Softly may peace replace heartaches. And may warmest memories remain."

💕 A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:22am PST

RHONJ alum Amber Marchese also shared her condolences, writing on Twitter, "A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all."



Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer echoed similar sentiments, tweeting, "@Teresa_Giudice @joegorga my thoughts and prayers are with you both and your families."



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Shortly after the news of Antonia's death broke, a source told Us Weekly that Giudice, 44, was "inconsolable" and had been visiting her mom at the hospital prior to her passing. "This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother," the insider added.



The Bravo star broke her silence and thanked fans for their support on Saturday, March 4, sharing a collage of six photos with her late mom. "Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time," she wrote on Instagram. "My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever." She later shared a family portrait, adding, "I miss my mommy so much."

Gia , Teresa and her husband Joe Giudici's 16-year-old daughter, also paid tribute to her late grandmother, writing on Instagram, "Now I have another beautiful guardian angle [sic] watching over me i love you."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!