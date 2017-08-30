Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Seeing double! Reese Witherspoon attended the premiere of her film Home Again in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 29, and brought her look-alike daughter, Ava, 17, along for the occasion.

Both the actress, 41, and her daughter wore black strappy heels and simple hair styles. Witherspoon looked stunning in a red Roland Mouret dress and Jack Vartanian jewelry while Ava opted for a patterned black and white dress.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

The Oscar winner shared a photo with her kids, also including sons Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4, while on vacation in April, which prompted many of the actress’ followers to point out the mother-daughter duo’s strikingly similar features. "Definitely twins! Your daughter is absolutely gorgeous!" one fan wrote at the time. Another added, "U seriously look like sisters!!"



Though the teenager is clearly a spitting image of her mother, her father, Ryan Phillippe, revealed last year that they are occasionally mistaken for siblings.

“One thing that I know my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her,” he told James Corden on the Late Late Show in November 2016. “It absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for being her brother.”

While at the film’s premiere on Tuesday, Witherspoon opened up to reporters about signing on for the role with the excitement of working with Nancy Meyers and her daughter, Hailee Meyers-Shyer, on the project, which tells the story of a recently-separated mother who houses three younger men when she moves to Los Angeles. "I thought, 'Well, I’ve been every single person in this movie. I’ve been a kid, I’ve been older, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been remarried,’" she said. "I’ve been all these things. I think it’s a very universal experience I think. I was excited to work with Hailee and Nancy.”

She added: "I never worked with a mother and daughter team. It was really fun."

