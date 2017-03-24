There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! 💖🎂💖 #ProudMom A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Picture perfect! Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 41st birthday with her look-alike kids Ava and Deacon.

The Big Little Lies actress posted a photo of the trio via Instagram on Thursday, March 23. Ava, 17, wore a pink blouse (so Elle Woods!), while Deacon, 13, showed off his pearly whites and rocked a button-down shirt and blazer.

"There's nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids!#ProudMom," the Oscar winner wrote, along with heart emojis.

Ava posted a pic of her famous mom before blowing out cake candles on Wednesday. "happy birthday to one of my best friends," she gushed.

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair met on Witherspoon's 21st birthday and starred together in 1999's Cruel Intentions. They split in 2007 after eight years of marriage following rumors that Phillippe, 42, cheated with Australian actress Abbie Cornish. (Phillippe also has daughter Kailani, 5, with Pitch Perfect 2 actress Alexis Knapp.)

Witherspoon went on to marry CAA agent Jim Toth in March 2011 and the couple are parents of son Tennessee, 4.



