This calls for a celebration! Reese Witherspoon penned the sweetest message to celebrate her friend Jennifer Garner's 45th birthday on Monday, April 17.

"Here's lookin' at you, Jen!" the Big Little Lies actress, 41, captioned a cute throwback photo of herself and the Golden Globe winner at the 2013 Beat the Odds Awards in Beverly Hills. "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves! Love you!"



Witherspoon was spotted celebrating Garner's birthday with a group of their friends during a night out at Little Beach House club in Malibu on Sunday, April 16. Garner appeared to be in good spirits and looked gorgeous in a black sweater and jeans.



The outing came just days after the Dallas Buyers Club actress and her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, officially filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. The former couple, who separated nearly two years ago, have remained amicable and continue to coparent their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Garner and Affleck, 44, are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids and are negotiating a financial settlement. The divorce filing came less than a month after the Gone Girl actor revealed that he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction. "He's in a great, healthy place," a source told Us Weekly.



