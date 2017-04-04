Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Fun in the sun! Reese Witherspoon shared a series of adorable photos with her children on Instagram while on a tropical vacation.

"#GoldenHour with the kiddos," the Big Little Lies actress, 41, captioned a picture with her look-alike daughter, Ava, 17, and her sons, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4. She shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with her current husband, Jim Toth.

Many Instagram users were quick to point out the mother-daughter duo's striking resemblance. "Definitely twins! Your daughter is absolutely gorgeous!" one fan wrote. Another added, "U seriously look like sisters!!"

Witherspoon also posted an adorable snap with her son Tennessee. "What #MondayBlues?" she captioned the Instagram shot, in which she looked stunning in a straw hat, aviator sunglasses and a blue floral Draper James dress.



The Oscar winner and her family are currently on vacation with her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern. The close friends have been documenting their beachside getaway on their social media accounts for the past week. "#VacationMode Leave a message at the beep," Witherspoon captioned a selfie while relaxing in the sun on Friday, March 30.



In fact, Witherspoon and Dern, 50, watched the series finale of the HBO drama together. "We were texting with the other girls. We FaceTimed with Shailene [Woodley] yesterday," Dern told Vanity Fair. "We all remain close, and I can't believe our very good fortune in finding each other and forming this friendship. ... And we're now getting to be together with our families, our children, on holiday while we happen to be watching the finale."



