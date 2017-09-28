No regrets. Reese Witherspoon got candid about marriage in a new interview where she talked about tying the knot at such a young age with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and how she remains at peace with how everything panned out despite their split.

“I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27,” the Oscar winner, 41, told ITV’s Lorraine show while promoting her new film Home Again, which follows a newly-single mom who meets a much younger man. “I don’t know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself [first].”

Still, she “would never change anything” about her life, she added.

Witherspoon wed her Cruel Intentions costar, 43, in 1999 after two years of dating, and filed for divorce from him in late 2006. They share two children together, a daughter, Ava, 18, and a son, Deacon, 13.

The Legally Blonde star then went on to marry Hollywood agent Jim Toth and have a child with him: Tennessee, 5.

As she continued to discuss the film, questions arose about life decisions you make along the way and how they impact you moving forward. “It’s about that next chapter in your life. What do you do when you get to 40 and you’ve made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids?” the Sweet Home Alabama beauty told the outlet.

And although she doesn’t have regrets, Witherspoon makes clear she wants her teen daughter to take a different path. “I’ve said to my daughter, I think you know, at 25, you start to know yourself a little bit better,” she explained.

Home Again, in theaters now, follows Witherspoon’s character as she recently separated from her husband (Michael Sheen) and decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters.



It’s there she meets three aspiring filmmakers and agrees to let them stay at her home, not expecting a romance to unfold just as her husband shows up, suitcase in hand.

