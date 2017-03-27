Still going strong! Reese Witherspoon wished her husband, Jim Toth, a very happy sixth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message on Sunday, March 26.

The Big Little Lies actress, 41, posted a sunset photo with her hubby and captioned it: “Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man.”

She added: “He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary Jt. Here’s to many more!”

Witherspoon married the talent agent at her 6-acre ranch in Ojai, California, in 2011 and they welcomed their son, Tennessee, now 4, a year and a half later.

The actress had a week of celebrations, since she rang in her birthday just a few days before her anniversary too.

She celebrated her 41st with her two children from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 17 and Deacon, 13.

Witherspoon posted a photo of the trio enjoying dinner together on March 23.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids!” she wrote alongside the happy snap. “#ProudMom.”

Witherspoon recently opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship with her teenage daughter and said: “She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul.”

She continued: “I really have a rich, personal relationship with my daughter.”

Ava clearly feels the same since she posted a happy birthday message to her mom too and called her one of her “best friends.”



