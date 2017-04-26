In honor of Channing Tatum's 37th birthday, we’re taking a moment to swoon over his #relationshipgoals romance with wife Jenna Dewan. Cue the awws and watch the video above.

The couple met on the set of 2006 flick Step Up and got engaged in Maui two years later in September 2008. The lovebirds made it official and tied the knot one year later on July 11, 2009, at Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu.

Dewan and the Magic Mike star welcomed their first child together, daughter Everly, four years later in May 2013. During an August 2015 Vanity Fair interview, Tatum adorably gushed over his partner in crime.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Jenna is a super mom,” he said of his wife. “There’s no other way to say it.”

In August 2016, the actors made headlines when they perfectly celebrated the 10th anniversary of Step Up and recreated the movie's infamous dance scene on Dewan's Snapchat. “#tbt to on set of Step Up😍 I cannot believe it's the 10 year anniversary of the release today!! Ahhhh where does the time go?? Love you all and thanks for all the love all these years❤️❤️,” the dancer also captioned a sweet snap of herself with Tatum recreating the move in their backyard.

Watch the video above to relive even more of their sweetest moments.

