Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj

Let the rap battle begin! Remy Ma dropped a seven-minute diss track against Nicki Minaj on Saturday, February 25, and Minaj responded with some help from none other than Beyoncé.

The feud began when Minaj, 34, released two new collaborations on Friday, February 24: Jason Derulo's "Swalla" and Gucci Mane's "Make Love." On both songs, Minaj seemingly took aim at longtime rival Ma, 36. "Bless her heart / She throwin' shots, but every line sucks," she raps on "Swalla." On "Make Love," she adds, "I'm a yes and these bitches is a bunch of naps / Trying to win a gunfight with a bunch of knives ... To be the queen of rap, you gotta sell records / You gotta get plaques / S, plural."



Ma responded to the beef on her NSFW new song "ShETHER," her play on "Ether," Nas' famous 2001 diss track against Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z. "I told you I wasn't talking about your dumb ass / It look stupid / You literally got a dumb ass," Ma raps, apparently referring to rumors that Minaj's butt is fake. "Talking about bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns."

Ma then dragged Minaj's ex Meek Mill into the drama, rapping, "I saw Meek at [the NBA] All-Star [Game] / He told me your ass dropped / He couldn't f--k you for three months because your ass dropped / Now, I don't think you understand how bad her ass got / The implants that she had put in her ass popped."

In response, the "Anaconda" rapper shared a screenshot of the underwhelming sales figures for Ma and Fat Joe's joint album, Plata O Plomo. "Yikes," she wrote on Instagram.

🤦🏽‍♀️ yikes. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Taking the spat a step further, Minaj shared a video from rehearsals for her 2015 Tidal concert with Beyoncé. In the clip, Beyoncé, 35, sings her take on the late Prince's "Darling Nikki," crooning, "I met this girl named Nicki / I guess you could say she was the rap queen."



😘 she said *bey 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Trey Songz caught wind of the battle and shared his thoughts on Twitter. "Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some s--t. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus," he wrote. Minaj responded, "LOL. Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it's not true, seeing as it's not. Real n---az do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques." Songz, 32, replied, "I didn't post anything indirect. I gathered a understanding of events and then spoke my piece. You just mad. I still love you."

