Christopher von Keyserling, a Republican member of the Representative Town Meeting of Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11, for allegedly “pinching” a woman’s genitals after boasting that he no longer has to be “politically correct.”



WTIC-TV Hartford/YouTube

According to the arrest warrant, von Keyserling, 71, got into a politically charged argument with a female colleague in a hallway of the Nathaniel Witherell Home on Thursday, December 8, where he told her that he “[loves] this new world” because “[he] no longer [has] to be politically correct.” The two argued in the hall, and the woman stormed off. Von Keyserling later entered her office where they argued again, and it is here that she claims he touched her inappropriately.



Arrest documents state that when the woman confronted von Keyserling, he told her, “It would be your word against mine, and nobody will believe you.”

According to Greenwich Time, the security footage corroborated that von Keyserling had upset the woman, but police could not determine where his hand was located as she moved past him. Following his arrest, von Keyserling was charged with fourth-degree assault and released from jail on a $2,500 bond. He is due back in court on Wednesday, January 25.

Von Keyserling’s actions seem to be directly inspired by President-elect Donald Trump, who spoke out against political correctness during his presidential campaign and bragged about touching women’s privates, as heard in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, which leaked in October. As previously reported, the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, engaged in misogynistic banter with former AH host Billy Bush. In the controversial clip, Trump bragged that his fame gave him a pass to grab “women by the p--sy” without permission.



In response to backlash from the video, the real estate tycoon — who will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20 — brushed off his comments as “locker room talk.” More than a dozen women subsequently came forward accusing Trump of sexual misconduct. The soon-to-be POTUS vehemently denied all allegations.



