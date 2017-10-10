COURTESY COSTA MESA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, who is currently in jail, has been served with divorce papers from estranged wife Hannah Waring.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hannah filed for divorce on Monday, September 25 — while she was behind bars for second-degree robbery — at an Orange County courthouse, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who separated in March 2015, are parents to 4-year-old daughter Kennedy. In the papers, Hannah indicated that Peterson, 58, adopted and has legal custody of the tot.

As previously reported, the troubled former reality personality pleaded not guilty in his attempted murder case during a pretrial hearing in August 2016. Josh, who allegedly shot a 35-year-old man named Daniel Lopez in the torso in June 2016 and then engaged in a car chase with the local police, is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

According to Radar Online, his current bail is set at $1 million, and he has since denied shooting the man during an interview from jail.

“I had a prior altercation that night,” he told Radar in August 2016. “I was using. I was under the influence, and was chased off the property. It was a mistake of bad timing. Someone came back and shot up the house. Just because of the fact I had priors, I was arrested.”

Waring pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2008. During season 3 of the Bravo series, he received treatment at a rehab facility.

