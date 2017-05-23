Congratulations! Danielle Staub is engaged to her boyfriend, Marty Caffrey, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Dirty reported that the proposal was filmed for season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Bravo star, 54, and Caffrey began dating in April 2016. She recently commemorated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, writing, "Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie ... you are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life ... #happyoneyear @marty_caffrey."



Many fans remember Staub for her much-publicized feud with costar Teresa Giudice. During the first season of RHONJ, Giudice, 45, infamously flipped over a table during an argument with Staub, claiming that her nemesis had been engaged a whopping 19 times. The two have since mended fences — and sometimes take yoga classes together.



"We reconnected and it has been so natural and great," Staub told Us in 2015. "Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families."

Us exclusively revealed in February that Staub will rejoin the Bravo reality series' upcoming eighth season.

