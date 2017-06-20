Courtesy Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

A girl’s best friend! Bethenny Frankel shared an adorable snap of herself cuddling in bed with her three furry friends Cookie, Biggie and Smalls on Monday, June 20.



The outspoken reality star, 46, dressed in all black, captioned the cozy post, “A little puppy love xo #puckerup.”

Frankel, whose schedule includes running her Skinnygirl empire and starring on Bravo’s hit reality show The Real Housewives of New York City, affectionately kisses one of her pups in the Instagram post.



Frankel's love for animals spans almost two decades. Frankel adopted senior pooch Cookie, a mutt, nearly 17 years ago.

With help from celebrity animal activist and friend Beth Stern, Frankel rescued two dogs, both Lhasa Apsops, and named them Biggie and Smalls in October 2016.

Frankel opened up about their adoption on April 6. “They're rescues from North Shore Animal League. Their momma was going to be euthanized while pregnant :(, “ she tweeted at the time.

Frankel’s pampered pets even have their own Instagram and Twitter accounts, where thousands of followers enjoy funny memes, videos and pictures of their adventures in New York City and in the Hamptons.

Frankel is an animal rights activist, too. She posed nude for a PETA add in 2009.

“I used to wear fur. I went to a cocktail party, walked outside on Fifth Avenue, and a PETA protester was holding up a skinned animal,” Frankel said in a PETA statement in 2009. “I looked at it, and it made me sick. I felt disgusting. That day was a huge change, and since then I’ve really been against fur. I’m cleaning out my closets — trim, everything. I don’t see any reason for cruelty.”

