No need for worry. Richard Simmons’ older brother Lenny spoke out in a recent interview about the celebrity fitness guru’s whereabouts, noting that the pair still speak on a weekly basis.

“I talked to him on Sunday, he was doing great,” Lenny told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “He was asking about our renovations to our home. And we had just gone to see the Broadway musical, Beautiful. We talk every Sunday. He calls me and we have a great conversation and then he talks to my wife. He probably talks to my wife longer than he talks to me.”

Simmons’ whereabouts and well-being have been a hot topic of discussion lately, thanks to a new weekly podcast, “Missing Richard Simmons,” aimed at figuring out what happened to the fitness guru. (Fans worried that something was amiss after the formerly very-public Simmons retreated from the public eye in 2014.)



Contrary to speculation, Lenny told ET, his brother is not in trouble but is instead choosing to stay out of the limelight. “After all those years, I don’t know how he did it,” he said. “He was on 24/7, at least. … People were always calling him and he was always good enough to want to talk to them.”

Earlier this month, the LAPD did a welfare check at the 68-year-old fitness guru’s home after episode 3 of the podcast alleged that Simmons was being held hostage by his housekeeper Teresa Reveles.

“Officers spoke with Richard and determined he is not in harm’s way,” a police source told Us.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lenny spoke fondly of the mysterious housekeeper. “Teresa is a very lovely lady,” he said. “She has been a good friend of my brother for over 20 some odd years. It stresses me to hear that people think that she is holding him hostage or that she is mean. She isn’t. She is a very nice person.”

