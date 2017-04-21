Richard Simmons Returns Home After Three-Day Hospital Stay

Bouncing back. Richard Simmons returned home on Thursday, April 20, after a three-day hospital stay.

The fitness guru, 68, was escorted by police around 5:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. "Richard got into his house safely," the spokesperson said, when he was greeted by "a bunch of paparazzi" outside his Hollywood Hills mansion.

As previously reported, Simmons was hospitalized on Monday for "severe indigestion" at an undisclosed location in California. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment," his rep told ABC News in a statement.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The star later reached out to fans in a Facebook post. "Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes," he wrote on Wednesday. "You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

Simmons' whereabouts have been the talk of Hollywood since he stepped away from the spotlight years ago. The reclusive star shutdown Simmons' Beverly Hills workout studio last year and his rep recently slammed the podcast Missing Richard Simmons after alleging that Simmons' housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, was holding him hostage.

Simmons called into the Today show in March 2016 amid the years-long speculation. "No one is holding me in my house as a hostage. You know, I do what I want to do as I've always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I'm Richard Simmons!" he said. "Right now, I just sort of want to take care of me. I just really don't want to do anything. I don't want to be traveling anymore... it's taken a toll on me."

