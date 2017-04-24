Richard Simmons is in good spirits following his three-day stay in the hospital. The fitness guru gave a shout-out to those who helped him get better in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 23.

"Hope you're having a beautiful Sunday. I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week. They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad," Simmons, 68, wrote.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The reclusive star went on to thank the Los Angeles Police Department. "They were so helpful and kind as I returned home," he continued. "Let's take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world. They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected. God Bless all of them."

As previously reported, Simmons, who stepped away from the public eye a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital for severe indigestion. The news came weeks after his rep slammed the podcast Missing Richard Simmons for speculating, among other things, that the Sweatin' to the Oldies host was being held hostage by his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles.

Simmons returned to his Hollywood Hills mansion on Thursday, April 20. "Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes," he wrote on Facebook one day earlier. "You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

