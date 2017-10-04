A good cause! Richie Sambora has launched a new app called Csnaps that allows fans and celebrities to go from "selfie to selfless" by posting photos while raising money for their favorite charities.

The app features three different ways to give back: an Inspirie Post, a Fan Csnap or Verified Celebrity Donated News. To use the Inspirie feature, post an inspirational story with your own images to Csnaps' Gratitude Lounge to raise money for causes you care about.



For the Fan Csnap feature, celebrities can take selfies with their fans that can be purchased in the app, with the funds going to the star's charity of choice. Each verified celebrity is allowed three preset default charities on their account to disperse the donations. Additionally, celebs' fans' followers can become the celebs' new followers as long as they remember to say, "Csnaps only, please."

The final feature allows celebrities and their publicists to break their exclusive news on the app, distributing the content to media outlets in 54 countries on seven continents. The proceeds go to the star's charity of choice.

The former Bon Jovi member, 58, and Orianthi Panagaris, Michael Jackson's former guitarist, hosted a live Csnap Gratitude Lounge at the ALS Association's Champions for a Cure in July. At the event, fans interacted with the new app and even had a chance to try out the Fan Csnaps feature.

Go to csnaps.org to find out more and get started on your Humanitarian Autograph today.

