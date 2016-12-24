Rick Parfitt of Status Quo performs on stage as the band play their first ever unplugged concert to promote the new album Aquostic at The Roundhouse on October 22, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died at a hospital in Spain after suffering from a severe infection, his family and manager, Simon Porter, confirmed. He was 68.

"We are truly devastated to have to announced that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today," the statement, which was shared on the band's Facebook page, read. "He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall."

"This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo's touring activities on medical advice," the statement continued. "He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo."



Born in Woking, Surrey, England, in October 1948, Parfitt joined Status Quo in the early 1960s. He wrote some of the English boogie rock band's biggest hits, including "Whatever You Want" and "Again and Again." The group famously performed at the Live Aid concert for Ethiopian famine relief in July 1985. Parfitt and bandmate Francis Rossi also appeared on the charity event's holiday single, "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

The rocker suffered several health scares in recent decades. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 1997, had a throat cancer scare in 2005 and survived multiple heart attacks, most recently in June after a concert in Turkey.

Parfitt's son Rick Parfitt Jr. took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to his late father. "I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now," he tweeted. "To many he was a rockstar, to me he was simply 'Dad', and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf."

Fellow rock band The Who also shared condolences, tweeting: "Our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Parfitt of @Status_Quo R.I.P. Rick."

Parfitt is survived by his wife, Lyndsay, and children Rick Jr., Harry, Tommy and Lily.



