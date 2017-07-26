Rick Ross stirred up controversy after he made sexist comments about why he doesn’t sign female artists to Maybach Music Group.

The hip-hop mogul, 41, appeared on Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club on Tuesday, July 24, when host Angela Yee asked why he has so few female rappers on his label, which includes Wale, French Montana, Meek Mill and Omarion. "You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f--king the female rapper and f--king the business up,” he said.

Yee, 41, replied, “That’s awful,” as the male cohosts burst into laughter.

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

"I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you,” Ross continued. "She's lookin' good, I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots — I gotta f--k a couple times.”

The conversation then turned to the record executive’s close friend Trina, whom he’s worked with on many occasions. "She's most definitely somebody I would love to have, vibe with on that level, but she had a situation with somebody that was a big homie in my city, one of my big-time homies, one of the big homies,” Ross said. "I’m just one of those dudes. If you rock with one of my homies, you know, cool. Imma spare you. That go for Trina, so I was able to just focus on the music and the records.”

The “Purple Lamborghini” rapper, who is participating on the upcoming VH1 reality music competition Signed, also revealed what he looks for in up-and-coming artists. "When I'm looking for artists, I'm really just looking for something that I've never seen, first and foremost," he said. "If it's something that's unique, that's something that's in demand. After that, I want to see that hunger. I just need to see that hunger, you know what I mean? Because I've seen artists that have maybe less talent but more drive make it to the top first, you know what I mean? To me, that's extremely important. Once you show me something unique, and you show me that hunger, Double-M G is ready to rock.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!