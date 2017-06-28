Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Ridiculousness cohost Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s 3-year-old nephew, Justin Robert Brim Jr., has died after falling into the MTV personality’s pool on Friday, June 23, Us Weekly can confirm.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed to Us on Wednesday, June 28, that Brim Jr. fell into the pool at 11:40 a.m. and was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m. Brim Jr.’s death was ruled as a drowning accident.

Winter explained to Us that the little boy was visiting from Chicago.

“His dad was out in the backyard and turned away for a moment and walked in through a door and came back out and the child was discovered in the deep end of the pool,” Winter told Us. “They retrieved the child, started CPR and paramedics transported him to the hospital.”

Sterling, 29, released a statement to TMZ, who was first to break the news.

“Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident,” the Ridiculousness star said. “We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!