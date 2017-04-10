Rihanna and Drake are back together ... sort of. The former couple were spotted at the same kid's birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 9.

A fellow attendee named Gavin Morris shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Story of the "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, and the Canadian rapper, 30, at the get-together. Morris has since made his account private, but eagle-eyed fans captured screenshots of the posts and reshared them on social media.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images; ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Based on the posts, it appears that Rihanna and Drake kept their distance and didn't interact at the party. Clad in an animal-print coat and ripped jeans, Rihanna was photographed spending some time playing with a group of children in a ball pit. She attended the party with her BFF Melissa Forde.

Drake, meanwhile, wore a black sweatsuit and gray Nike sneakers. He crouched down on the sidewalk near the ball pit and posed for a few pictures with a young fan. It is unclear whose birthday the exes were celebrating.

The Barbados native and the Degrassi alum most recently called it quits on their on-off relationship in October 2016, just two months after he publicly professed his love for her at the MTV VMAs.



"She doesn't want to be held down," a source close to Rihanna told Us Weekly at the time. A second insider added, "They will always be close. If they end up together, it could happen, but not now."



Drake was later briefly linked to Jennifer Lopez, who is now dating former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

