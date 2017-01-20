The stars sound off! Celebrities took to social media to share their reactions — good and bad — to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. 

From Rihanna to Chrissy Teigen, many notable names did not hold back when expressing their feelings about the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, being sworn into office as the 45th POTUS.

The Barbadian-born superstar, 28, who lives in the United States, posted an Instagram, mourning the end of former President Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure as commander in chief.

“Worst breakup ever,” RiRi captioned a throwback pic of Obama, 55, in his younger years.

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

For her part, Teigen, 31 — a vocal critic of Trump, 70, and a staunch supporter of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton — joked about the prayer portion of the inaugural festivities, referencing the misogynistic comments the real estate tycoon made about grabbing women “by the p--sy” without permission, as heard in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape released in October.

“what a beautiful prayer,” the model, who will be participating in the Women’s March on Washington protest on Saturday, January 21, wrote. “makes me wanna grab my puss.”

“oh. it's offensive when I say it though. hm,” Teigen added in a subsequent post, responding to backlash from her initial tweet.

There was some love for Trump too. Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham posted an Instagram in honor of his first day as president. “#HistoricalMoment is finally here #InaugurationDay Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump,” she captioned a screenshot of the country’s new leader and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. “#TrumpTrain #YoureHired #USA #GreatAgain 🇺🇸"

Despite his support for Clinton leading up to last year’s election, Bravo’s Andy Cohen is remaining hopeful about Trump’s takeover of the Oval Office. “I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on!” he wrote.

Take a look at more celebrity reactions to Trump’s inauguration below:


