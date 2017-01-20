The stars sound off! Celebrities took to social media to share their reactions — good and bad — to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20.



From Rihanna to Chrissy Teigen, many notable names did not hold back when expressing their feelings about the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, being sworn into office as the 45th POTUS.



The Barbadian-born superstar, 28, who lives in the United States, posted an Instagram, mourning the end of former President Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure as commander in chief.

“Worst breakup ever,” RiRi captioned a throwback pic of Obama, 55, in his younger years.



worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

For her part, Teigen, 31 — a vocal critic of Trump, 70, and a staunch supporter of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton — joked about the prayer portion of the inaugural festivities, referencing the misogynistic comments the real estate tycoon made about grabbing women “by the p--sy” without permission, as heard in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape released in October.



“what a beautiful prayer,” the model, who will be participating in the Women’s March on Washington protest on Saturday, January 21, wrote. “makes me wanna grab my puss.”



what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

“oh. it's offensive when I say it though. hm,” Teigen added in a subsequent post, responding to backlash from her initial tweet.



There was some love for Trump too. Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham posted an Instagram in honor of his first day as president. “#HistoricalMoment is finally here #InaugurationDay Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump,” she captioned a screenshot of the country’s new leader and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. “#TrumpTrain #YoureHired #USA #GreatAgain 🇺🇸"



#HistoricalMoment is finally here #InaugurationDay Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump #TrumpTrain #YoureHired #USA #GreatAgain 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:36am PST

Despite his support for Clinton leading up to last year’s election, Bravo’s Andy Cohen is remaining hopeful about Trump’s takeover of the Oval Office. “I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on!” he wrote.



Ok let's do it. And I look forward to the new President setting a great example from today on! https://t.co/f08cdLeyp6 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2017

Take a look at more celebrity reactions to Trump’s inauguration below:



sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

You guys...why did my email count turn to this number this minute right as he is being sworn in?!?! pic.twitter.com/4oBVoCBdKv — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 20, 2017

I made a appointment at the DMV this morning. That's where I'll be. The DMV. 🇺🇸 #AlreadyGreat — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 20, 2017

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

I'm boycotting my TV not even watching for the inauguration for the 1st time in my life! https://t.co/pc64Tsb6lJ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 19, 2017

Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you. -Kara Vallow — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2017

RT @georgelopez: In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon pic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017





