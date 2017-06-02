Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Courtside queen! Rihanna made an appearance at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1, and the pop superstar stole the spotlight. The “Love on the Brain” songstress watched as her beloved Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Rihanna’s entrance even outshone one of LeBron James’ highlight-worthy slam dunks in the first quarter. ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy got sidetracked from the game and said, “Rihanna just walked in front of me! Are you kidding me?” The other announcer jokingly scolded Van Gundy saying, "Stay with the game. LeBron makes a spectacular play like this, and that’s what you deal with.”

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Later in the fourth quarter, the Grammy winner, who stunned in an all-black outfit, once again proved she was the real MVP of the game when she got up and cheered for the Cavs. After her team hit a shot, she bowed down and dabbed for the crowd.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

She wasn’t the only celebrity sitting courtside. Jay Z and Kevin Hart were also in attendance, and the trio were all seen chatting.



#Family #NBAFINALS #liveloveandlaugh A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Unfortunately for RiRi, the Cavaliers fell to the Warriors 91 to 113. After the game, she was heckled by some Warriors fans about her team’s loss. “It doesn’t matter, bitch,” she shot back.

See the best social media reactions and memes from Rihanna’s NBA game appearance below:

"LISTEN BRUH RIHANNA SITTING RIGHT THERE YOU NEED TO BALL OUT TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/Boot2M902C — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 2, 2017

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Rihanna just took a Warriors dancer pom-pom as she exited the court — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 2, 2017

*Lebron posterizes Javale McGee*

Commentator: Wow!! Rihanna just walked by us!! — LostNUnbound (@LostNUnbound) June 2, 2017

LeBron makes one of the best dunks of the NBA season.



Jeff Van Gundy: "Rihanna just walked in front of me!" — The Land Sports (@tlsportscle) June 2, 2017

