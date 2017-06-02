TOP 5

Rihanna Was the Real MVP at the NBA Finals: Watch Her Viral Moments!

By Megan French

Courtside queen! Rihanna made an appearance at Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1, and the pop superstar stole the spotlight. The “Love on the Brain” songstress watched as her beloved Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Rihanna’s entrance even outshone one of LeBron James’ highlight-worthy slam dunks in the first quarter. ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy got sidetracked from the game and said, “Rihanna just walked in front of me! Are you kidding me?” The other announcer jokingly scolded Van Gundy saying, "Stay with the game. LeBron makes a spectacular play like this, and that’s what you deal with.”

Later in the fourth quarter, the Grammy winner, who stunned in an all-black outfit, once again proved she was the real MVP of the game when she got up and cheered for the Cavs. After her team hit a shot, she bowed down and dabbed for the crowd.

She wasn’t the only celebrity sitting courtside. Jay Z and Kevin Hart were also in attendance, and the trio were all seen chatting.

#Family #NBAFINALS #liveloveandlaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Unfortunately for RiRi, the Cavaliers fell to the Warriors 91 to 113. After the game, she was heckled by some Warriors fans about her team’s loss. “It doesn’t matter, bitch,” she shot back.

See the best social media reactions and memes from Rihanna’s NBA game appearance below:

