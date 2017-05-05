Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shuts Down Body Shamers: ‘Love My Taco Bell’

Hold up! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart hit back at body shamers on social media earlier this week. The actress, who plays Betty on the hit CW show, defended herself after someone tweeted at her that they didn’t want her “talent to be overshadowed by [her] weight."

“Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight,” Reinhart tweeted back at the user, who has since deleted the post. “I’ll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger.”

Thank you so much for being concerned about my weight, I'll respond later after I finish my double cheeseburger 😘 https://t.co/5FVhso3VOl — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 3, 2017

She then posted a video of herself informing followers that she doesn’t care what they think about her fast food choices.



"So today basically I was fat-shamed on Twitter, that's what it's called, and my response is basically, don't let anyone f--king tell you what you can and can't eat," the 20-year-old said while sitting in her car. "And also, kiss my ass, because I love my Taco Bell, bitch,” she concluded, taking a big bite out of a Taco Bell burrito.

"You can't eat Taco Bell if you're an actress on the CW." #riverdale pic.twitter.com/wqjrYyqZo2 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 5, 2017

Reinhart also shared a meme she created with the text, "You can't eat Taco Bell if you're an actress on the CW,” and her character saying, “I don’t think so.”

