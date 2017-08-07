‘Road Rules’ Star Danny Dias’ Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after Road Rules star Danny Dias’ tragic death, the Chief Medical Examiner in NYC has revealed the reality star died of complications from chronic substance abuse, Us Weekly can confirm. Though the reality star's cause of death has been ruled as natural causes, Dias suffered the effects of long-term substance abuse.

As previously reported, Dias passed away at his Brooklyn apartment on June 3 at the age of 34. The New York Police PIO confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Dias was found with lacerations to his wrists and that there were drugs present at the scene, which were believed to be mushrooms and LSD.



"Police discovered a 34-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive," the PIO told Us at the time. "The EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. No criminality suspected at this time. The Medical Examiner is going to determine the cause of death. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Linden, New Jersey, native starred in season 13 of Road Rules in 2004 and later appeared on The Challenge in 2005. One day after his death was revealed, MTV released a statement to mourn the late competitor.

"We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," a spokesperson told Us. "Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' community."

According to TMZ, the lacerations on Dias’ arm did not contribute to his death.

