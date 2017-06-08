Road Rules alum Danny Dias' body was found with lacerations to his wrists, the New York Police PIO confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

As previously reported, the MTV personality died at his Brooklyn apartment on Saturday, June 3. He was 34.

The PIO tells Us that there were drugs present at the scene, which were believed to be mushrooms and LSD.

"Police discovered a 34-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive," the PIO told Us on Wednesday, June 7. "The EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. No criminality suspected at this time. The Medical Examiner is going to determine the cause of death. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing."

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

The Linden, New Jersey, native starred in season 13 of Road Rules in 2004 and later appeared on The Challenge in 2005. MTV released a statement about his death on Wednesday.

"We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," a spokesperson told Us. "Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' community."

