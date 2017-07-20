Rob Corddry: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me (I’m an Ordained Minister!)

Rob Corddry, who stars as a financial advisor for athletes on Ballers, tackles Us Weekly's request for 25 things you don't know about him. Catch him in the HBO series when season 3 premieres on July 23 at 10 p.m. ET.



1. I love $100 bills but I rarely have them. When I have one I feel rich.

2. I’m an ordained minister. I’ve performed two weddings and parked for free in NYC for three years using a “Clergy” certificate on my dashboard.

3. I’m into cars. My dream car is a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, the “Darth Vader car.”

4. I like all kinds of puzzles: jigsaw, riddles, crosswords, the latest season of Twin Peaks, etc.

5. I own about 500 vinyl records. Not because they sound better but because I like having to listen to music actively.

6. I have two tattoos. One was done by my 8-year-old daughter. It’s a hedgehog, her favorite animal.

7. I had crippling social anxiety until I was about 40.

8. I love Shakespeare and originally thought that’s what I would do with my career.

9. I’m afraid of three things: the ocean, bears and pressurized containers.

10. If I leave the house without Aquaphor in my pocket I will literally panic.

11. I tend to over-salt everything I eat.

12. I’m very neat. I need my external environment to be organized because it fools my mind into thinking it’s organized too.

13. I collect pocketknives.

14. I love Stephen King novels. He’s America’s greatest storyteller.

15. My favorite city in the world is New York City.

16. I usually only read half of a nonfiction book. Not proud of it.

17. I have four Emmy Awards.

18. I’m a big fan of The Howard Stern Show. He is the greatest interviewer in the business.

19. One of my pet peeves is when people direct me while I’m backing up. I’m an adult, for God’s sake!

20. I love comic books. My current favorite writer is Jeff Lemire.

21. I would love to believe in ghosts. I’m a “reluctant skeptic.”

22. I own five guitars but can barely play.

23. I’m bad at games. Even little kid games. I’m too obsessed with strategy and I miss basic rules. Games with time limits built into them were created by monsters.

24. The only home run I ever hit happened on my father’s birthday.

25. I write poetry. No one has ever read any of my poems. (Nor will they.)

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!