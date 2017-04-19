TOP 5

STORIES

LOL

New England Patriots Tight End Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer’s White House Briefing

By Joyce Chen
New England Patriots Tight End Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer’s White House Briefing

You got this, bro? New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski crashed Sean Spicer’s White House briefing on Wednesday, April 19, as he and his teammates toured the estate after their Super Bowl win. Watch the video above to catch the funny moment!

Spicer, 45, was taking questions from a room full of reporters when Gronkowski, 27, poked his head through a curtain to Spicer’s right.

“Need some help?” the jokester football player asked, visibly startling Spicer, who responded, “Uh, I think I got this, but thank you.”

“You sure?” Gronkwoski asked, to which the flustered Spicer smiled and said, “Uh, maybe. Thanks man, I’ll see you in a minute.”

Gronkowski and several members of the Patriots team were at the White House to celebrate their February Super Bowl victory with a visit with President Donald Trump and a tour of the White House. (Numerous players opted out of the opportunity, including star quarterback Tom Brady, who released a statement hours before the proceedings explaining that he was unable to attend due to “personal family matters.”)

via GIPHY

Twitter immediately lit up with memes about the moment, with many Twitter users poking fun at Gronk’s inevitable run for office.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!