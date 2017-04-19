You got this, bro? New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski crashed Sean Spicer’s White House briefing on Wednesday, April 19, as he and his teammates toured the estate after their Super Bowl win. Watch the video above to catch the funny moment!

Spicer, 45, was taking questions from a room full of reporters when Gronkowski, 27, poked his head through a curtain to Spicer’s right.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

“Need some help?” the jokester football player asked, visibly startling Spicer, who responded, “Uh, I think I got this, but thank you.”

“You sure?” Gronkwoski asked, to which the flustered Spicer smiled and said, “Uh, maybe. Thanks man, I’ll see you in a minute.”

Gronkowski and several members of the Patriots team were at the White House to celebrate their February Super Bowl victory with a visit with President Donald Trump and a tour of the White House. (Numerous players opted out of the opportunity, including star quarterback Tom Brady, who released a statement hours before the proceedings explaining that he was unable to attend due to “personal family matters.”)



via GIPHY

Twitter immediately lit up with memes about the moment, with many Twitter users poking fun at Gronk’s inevitable run for office.

"No Gronk there hasn't been a 69th president yet" pic.twitter.com/iNGmQFl3Es — Sam Klomhaus (@SamKlomhaus) April 19, 2017

"Gronk Help Spicer?"



"No, I think I got this man."



"But Gronk LOVE Spicer. Now Gronk Sad..." pic.twitter.com/IellbqItIf — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) April 19, 2017

Gronk's been to the White House a couple times but this is the first time he was one of the smartest guys there — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) April 19, 2017

But really... Gronk's press briefings would probably be more coherent than Spicer's. — Vicky (@vickyolaa) April 19, 2017

Patriots player Rob Gronkowski crashes Sean Spicer briefing - CNET: President Gronk? The tight end makes a pass… https://t.co/AN3UhCHU1K pic.twitter.com/pupHYUQ60H — Osayi George (@ossylishuz) April 19, 2017

I'd actually prefer Gronk as Press Sec. There'd at least be something fun to look at. — Mike Zucchero (@MikeZucchero) April 19, 2017

gronk was at wrestlemania two weeks ago. today, the white house briefing room. he’s one big protest away from honorary forrest gump status. — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) April 19, 2017

