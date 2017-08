Recap: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Have Wild Night (RADAR Online)



Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Have Girls' Night Out (Star Magazine)



Snooki's Daughter Giovanna Is Her Adorable Look-Alike (OK! Magazine)



Rob Gronkowski Is Trying Tom Brady's Strict Diet (Men's Fitness)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!