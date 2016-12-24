A Christmas miracle! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna cuddled up for a sweet holiday-themed Snapchat pic on Friday, December 23, less than a week after their sudden split.

The pair posed together for a photo that showed the sock entrepreneur, 29, nuzzling Chyna, 28, who was masquerading as a reindeer, thanks to a festive filter. The Lashed Bar owner captioned the snap "Happy Holidays" along with a red heart emoji.



Blac Chyna/Snapchat

They also shared Snapchat videos with their daughter, Dream. The one-month-old could be seen smiling at her daddy in Chyna's video, while Kardashian's clip showed the model cooing at her baby girl. Chyna also posted glimpses of the mountain of gifts they received from her future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, as well as Christmas tree decorations personalized with the trio's names as well as the name of her son King Cairo, whose father is Tyga.



The show of togetherness comes six days after Chyna moved out of their home after her Instagram account was hacked on Saturday, December 17.



An emotional Kardashian told his Snapchat followers in a series of videos that his fiancée had left him and taken their daughter, all of her nursery furniture and even cleaned out all the groceries from the pantry. "I've never been this heartbroken in my life," he later wrote on Instagram.

Just days after the pair posted a series of he said/she said posts on social media, multiple sources told Us Weekly that they had made up after their "heat of the moment" separation.



"He apologized to her on the phone," a source close to Chyna revealed on Tuesday, December 20. "She was just sick of him and his behavior."



Multiple sources say Chyna couldn't deal with Kardashian, who is battling depression, and his moodiness, insecurities and jealousy.



A source close to Kardashian told Us that the fiery pair both "say mean things" and it "blows up into these fights."



Less than 48 hours after their split, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star apologized to his baby mama on Instagram.



"I apologize and I'm seeking help for my flaws/issues," he wrote. "Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Rob & Chyna stars are still invited to momager Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party on Saturday, December 24, despite their relationship drama. "The family all supports Chyna," an insider told Us.

