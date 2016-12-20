What split? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together after a "heat of the moment" separation, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

"He apologized to her on the phone," a source close to the 28-year-old model tells Us. "She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy."

The on-off couple, who got engaged in April, announced their shocking split on social media on Saturday, December 17, after Chyna's Instagram account was hacked. Kardashian, 29, told his Snapchat followers that his fiancée left him, moved out of their home and took their 1-month-old daughter, Dream, with her. "I've never been this heartbroken in my life," he later wrote on Instagram.

Multiple sources say the Lashed Bar owner was fed up with the once-reclusive Arthur George sock designer, who battles depression, which ultimately led to her hasty departure. "She walked out when she couldn't take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment," the Chyna insider tells Us.



"Chyna just couldn't live with him anymore," a source close to Kardashian adds. "[They both] say mean things [and it] blows up into these fights. She just couldn't deal with his moodiness anymore. She just had to get away from it."

Less than 48 hours after the pair's split news rocked the internet, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star issued an apology to the social media mogul, writing on Instagram: "I apologize and I'm seeking help for my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."



A third source confirms that "the fight is over," but says it wasn't necessarily a short-lived incident. "There was a moving truck," the insider reveals, adding, "This was several hours. This is the nature of their relationship, though."

As Kardashian and Chyna work to repair their relationship, they have two things to stay focused on: baby Dream and their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna. The third source confirms, "Season 2 of the show is still moving forward."

