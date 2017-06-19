Rob Kardashian celebrated his first Father’s Day at the happiest place on Earth. The reality star, 30, and his ex Blac Chyna took their 7-month-old daughter daughter, Dream, to Disneyland on Sunday, June 18. The former couple documented their fun-filled day on social media, each posting photos to Instagram and Snapchat.

Kardashian shared a sweet snap of Dream wearing a Minnie Mouse hat during the outing. "Thank You @disneyland,” he wrote. "For the best first Father's Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙” Earlier in the day, the Arthur George designer posted a photo snuggling with his only child, adding the caption, "Happy Father's Day to all the GOOD Fathers out there !”



Kourtney Kardashian “liked” the post and also left some words of encouragement for her younger brother. “Happy Father’s Day Bobby!” she wrote in the comments section. “I am so proud of you.”

Chyna, 28, shared a photo posing with Kardashian, Dream and Minnie Mouse. In the photo, their little one excitedly smiles as she is being held by both parents. "Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian," the Lashed Bar owner wrote.

The on-and-off couple has been peacefully coparenting Dream in recent months. “Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a source tells Us of the former couple, who called off their engagement in late 2016. “He has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match. Both of them do better without each other.”

Chyna recently told Cosmopolitan South Africa that the duo are still working out their issues. "I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other,” she said in an interview published in March. “The people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us."

She added: "We're looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she's taken care of. He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father."

