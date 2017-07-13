Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s feud may have cooled off for now, but don’t expect the exes to chat anytime soon. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that “Rob and Chyna still haven’t spoken” since their explosive social media war on July 5.

According to the source, they “have people they can contact and work through.”

As previously reported, Kardashian, 30, has been banned from coming into contact with 29-year-old Chyna after the Lashed Bar owner was granted a temporary restraining order agains the Arthur George sock creator. Per the restraining order, Kardashian must stay 100 yards away from Chyna and can’t post photos of her, her son King Cairo or their daughter, Dream, on social media.

Despite their volatile relationship, the duo both agree on putting their 8-month-old daughter, Dream, first.

“I would never try to take Dream from her dad,” Chyna said to Nightline in an extended version of her Good Morning America interview on Monday, July 10. “Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best coparents as we can be.”



Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro has since apologized on behalf of his client, who posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter and accused her of cheating, calling it a “spontaneous reaction” that Kardashian deeply “regrets.”

The Rob & Chyna stars split in December after being engaged on and off since April 2016.

