Contrary to reports, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not under investigation for their daughter Dream's well-being, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

TMZ reported on Monday, September 11, that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services opened an investigation after Kardashian, 30, accused Chyna, 29, of using drugs in a much-publicized social media feud earlier this year. According to the outlet, the department went to the L.A. County Dependency Court to ask a judge to determine if Dream, 10 months, is safe.

However, the source tells Us, "There is no DCFS investigation. There is none, there never was anyway, there never has been, not to the best of anyone's knowledge. They haven't showed up at Chyna's house." (The DCFS was unable to comment as it is "prohibited by state law from breaching confidentiality.")

The model was granted a temporary restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in July on the heels of his explicit Instagram rant, in which he posted her nude photos and alleged that she cheated on him and used drugs, among other accusations. Although the pair are not allowed to be in contact, they share custody of Dream and are "working toward a resolution," Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Us in August.

Now, the former couple, who called off their engagement in December, are nearing an agreement. "They do hope they are close and are trying to get something agreed on before their September 18 court date," the source tells Us.



"Chyna is an amazing mom and an amazing parent and she has always been that way for King and Dream," the insider adds, referencing the star's 4-year-old son with ex Tyga. "She's focused on her family and career."

