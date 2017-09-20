Mega

Rob Kardashian was spotted out and about at a mall on Tuesday, September 19, after settling his custody agreement for his daughter, Dream Kardashian, with his estranged ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. The reality star, 30, was seen in the Thousand Oaks area in California buying pretzels, sporting his usual basketball shorts, black t-shirt, a Dodgers baseball cap and Nike sneakers.

The Rob & Chyna star, who usually stays out of the public eye, was spotted leaving Wetzel's Pretzels with a bag of the comforting treats in hand, just days after breaking his social media silence on Twitter where he shared a photo of his child, writing, “My twin.”



As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair settled their custody agreement over their 10-month-old child on September 15 and Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told Us in a statement at the time that the pair will have joint custody over Dream.



“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom told Us, noting that Kardashian does not have “more than 50 perfect custody.”



Bloom also responded to claims that Chyna, 29, left the child at home while she went out to party. “This is a false and outrageous statement," Bloom said. "Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work. Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living, something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children.”

The Arthur George sock designer and the former model were due back in court for domestic abuse charges but that has been called off for the time being.

“Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18, off calendar,” Bloom told Us. “She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

