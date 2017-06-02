Come again? Rob Kardashian is denying that he's dating Mehgan James. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter about his much-talked about relationship news via Twitter on Thursday, June 1.

"Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before," Kardashian, who shares 6-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, wrote. He also posted the message to his Instagram account.

Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017

James, 26, who has previously tagged Kardashian's Arthur George designer sock line on social media, retweeted the comment.

"Less is more," she wrote. "Although I've been advised not to say anything , I will say, I'm only 'Megan something.' I don't control the media but we all know who does. Im just as confused as everyone else."

Despite Kardashian, 30, and James' claims, several sources told Us Weekly this week that the pair have been dating.

"It's fairly new," one source says. "Mehgan has been telling friends she has been dating Rob for months and definitely giving everyone around her the impression that she is with Rob and that it's very real but that they've been careful to keep it on the down-low."

