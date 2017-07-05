There are no secrets in the Kardashian family. After putting his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna on blast on Wednesday, July 5, for allegedly cheating, Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram that he hopes his daughter, Dream, finds out about the public feud when she grows up.

"I'm a savage and I always have been and I always will be and I don't give a f--k," the reality star, 30, wrote. "All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this ain't love. I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge."

Kardashian reiterated his earlier claim that he paid for Chyna, 29, to get weight-loss surgery after she gave birth to Dream, now 7 months, in November 2016. "Second the baby was born she got body surgery I paid for and was gone from me and dreams life," he claimed. "She only could Breast feed for 4 weeks because she wanted to drink alcohol so bad."

The Arthur George sock designer then dragged his younger sister Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Tyga, with whom Chyna shares 4-year-old son King Cairo, into the drama. "My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy," Kardashian wrote.

The reality personality concluded his Instagram message by thanking his late father, Robert Kardashian, "for watching down on me and showing me this."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the former couple's spat began earlier on Wednesday when Rob posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram after she sent him a video of her kissing another man. She responded in a since-deleted Snapchat post, claiming that Rob was physically abusive. "Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen !!!!!" she alleged. "U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian."



