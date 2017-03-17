What more could he want? Rob Kardashian shared a cute photo of baby daughter Dream decked out in her best St. Paddy’s Day gear as he celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, March 17.

“The best gift of all!!” the reality star captioned the adorable snap of the 4-month-old smiling while wearing a green tutu covered in lucky shamrocks.

The best gift of all‼️😍😍😍🍀☘️🍀🍀🍀☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Earlier on Friday, Rob also posted a pic of his birthday decorations, an over-the-top mix of silver and green balloons filling a foyer. “Happy Birthday to me,” he wrote.

His ex-fiancee Blac Chyna and members of his famous family also took to social media on Friday to wish the sock entrepreneur best birthday wishes as he entered his 30s. “Happy Birthday,” Chyna, 28, captioned a throwback photo of the pair, who have since split again and are living apart, in happier times.



Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Rob’s mother, momager Kris Jenner, posted a photo collage with a gushing message to her only son, saying she was proud to watch him be a dad to Dream. “I love you more than words can say,” the KUWTK matriarch, 61, wrote. “You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father.”



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Rob’s famous siblings also chimed in on social media. The Revenge Body host shared a funny flashback clip of KUWTK bloopers on Instagram. “See you be a daddy has been a blessing,” the 32-year-old wrote. “To see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it’s such a beautiful thing to see [love].”

Kylie Jenner also shared a childhood photo of the duo, showing the young Lip Kit mogul with her arms wrapped around her big brother. “Happy birthday big brother.. my twin soul,” the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!