Gone but never forgotten. Rob Kardashian shared the sweetest tribute to his late father, Robert Kardashian, on Wednesday, February 22, in honor of what would have been his 73rd birthday — and Kim Kardashian shared an epic throwback photo of the whole family too!

“Happy birthday pops 💙💙,” the 29-year-old Arthur George sock designer captioned a throwback image of himself as a smiley toddler cuddling up to his dad. In the pic, the pair share the same eyes and dimpled smile.

In another faded picture that Kardashian shared to Instagram, he sits atop his father’s shoulders as a young kid with a cute smirk on his face. “Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream🙏🙌🙌,” he captioned the touching image.

Rob's older sister Kim, 36, also shared a few sweet tweets (and an amazing throwback photo of the whole family!) on Wednesday in honor of the late patriarch's birthday.

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Robert Kardashian, who famously served as a defense attorney in the O.J. Simpson murder trial (he and Simpson were longtime friends), died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

The Rob & Chyna star seems to be in a sentimental mood recently. Earlier in the week, Rob shared a cute picture of himself and 3-month-old daughter Dream similarly snuggling close.

“My favorite pic of us,” the reality star captioned the image, which he first posted seven weeks ago. In the snap, his lookalike daughter wears a cozy gray shirt and cuddles up against his shoulder.

Rob’s tender moments come amid what sources tell Us is a tough time for him and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. “This breakup feels more real because both of them are very calm,” a source told Us. “Rob and Chyna haven’t really been together since Christmas, not really properly.”



Over the holidays, the pair had a dramatic fight that seemingly led to Chyna, 28, taking Dream and emptying their house of all their baby furniture. The pair seemed to reconcile in the new year, however, with Rob sharing photos of Dream on Wednesday, January 4. “My baby,” he captioned one shot of Dream in a white long-sleeved shirt with a lace Peter Pan collar and dark overalls.

