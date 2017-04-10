Daddy’s little girl. Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of daughter Dream with his nearly 9 million followers on Sunday, April 9.

In the picture, 5-month-old Dream stares sleepily at the camera as she lies snuggled in her crib, clad in elephant-print sheets. “Somebody is awake woohoo…look at that face lol,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, followed by an angel emoji.

Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Images

The Arthur George sock designer, 30, shares baby Dream with on-again, off-again fiancée Blac Chyna. The couple, who are currently separated, got engaged last April after just two months of dating.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well," a source told Us Weekly. "[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities."

Chyna is also the mom of son King, 4, whom she shares with ex Tyga. Since breaking up with Chyna in 2012, Tyga has dated Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, since 2014. Though the rapper is no longer living in Jenner’s $6 million Hidden Hills, California, mansion, a source insists that they’re still together.

