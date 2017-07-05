Rob Kardashian is airing out his dirty laundry with Blac Chyna on social media.



The E! reality star, 30, first shared an intimate video on Instagram on Wednesday, July 5, of his ex-fiancee — with whom he shares daughter Dream, 7 months — kissing another man. He captioned it: “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

But Kardashian was just getting warmed up, next posting several naked photos of Chyna, including images of her butt, genitals and boobs.

“I never been so disrespected in my life,” he wrote on one explicit pic. “I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care.”

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.com

“This is a pic Chyna just sent me before she f—ked another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house,” the Arthur George sock designer captioned a topless photo of his former fiancee. “And for all u wondering why her damn nipples are so damn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them s—ts used to be so cute and now they so damn big !”

In a video he shared of Chyna going into surgery, he wrote: “Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time.”

Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Chyna responded in since-deleted posts and accused him of physical abuse. She also declared herself “single” and “happy” in an Instagram post on July 2 with Dream.

The on-and-off couple were last spotted celebrating Father’s Day together at Disneyland in June. The tumultuous twosome called off their engagement in February.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!