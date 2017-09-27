Prince Williams/WireImage

Rob Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism, Us Weekly confirms.

The Arthur George sock designer, 30, claims in the suit that the aspiring rapper, 29, punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable on December 14, 2016. He alleges that she was playing with his gun during a FaceTime call with his friends before chasing after him and repeatedly hitting him in the head and face.

Kardashian claims in the lawsuit that he suffered injuries to his neck as a result of the alleged incident. He claims Chyna caused $100,000 in damages to his house — which he was renting from sister Kylie Jenner at the time — by breaking down doors, kicking in walls, smashing a TV, destroying an iPhone and wrecking a gingerbread house that was on display for the holidays.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also alleges that the model was under the influence of drugs and alcohol that night, and that she threw a chair at his Bentley as he tried to leave the house.

The Blast was first to report the news. Us Weekly has reached out to Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom for comment. Kardashian's lawyer Robert Shapiro had no comment.

The Rob & Chyna alums, who share 10-month-old daughter Dream, called off their engagement in December 2016. Kardashian went on an explicit social media rant against Chyna in July, in which he posted her nude photos and alleged that she had been unfaithful and used drugs during their relationship. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him soon after. The former couple recently settled their custody agreement over Dream.



"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom told Us in a statement earlier this month, adding that Kardashian does not have "more than 50 percent custody."



