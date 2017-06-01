Just like Us! Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend, Mehgan James, has been a fan the reality star and his famous family long before the hot new couple started dating.

Most recently, the Bad Girls Club alum, 26, posed in a pair of socks from Kardashian’s Arthur George line for an Instagram photo on May 17. In the sexy pic, James wears nothing but a sheer dress and thong paired with some of her beau’s fancy footwear.

That same day, she touted her devotion for reality TV’s royal family. “MY bestfriend knows I love socks & The Kardashians,” she captioned a snap of her unopened Arthur George socks. “So she got me a 2 in one ❤️🤗 #arthurgeorge”

Indeed, James has been keeping up with the Kardashian clan for years. During a 2012 interview with The Linkup With AshFiMon, the Texas native opened up about her admiration for the KUWTK crew and why she feels her life mirrors that of Kim Kardashian’s.

“I don’t idolize Kim, but of course I watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I have a lot of their same ways,” she said at the time. “We are really prissy and I’ve dated a few athletes. I admire Kim’s hustle. She came from being a ho, even though I don’t categorize myself as a ho, but she built an empire off of nothing. So I feel like I’m capable of doing the same thing.”

That same year, she told the blog Oh, No They Didn’t that the Selfish author, now 36, was her favorite TV personality of all time. “The Queen [of reality TV] is most definitely Kim Kardashian,” James gushed, adding that she hopes to capitalize on her fame from BGC à la Kim. “I expect to gain a lot from this exposure! I'm going to use my knowledge to make sure this experience is very prosperous for me. I want to build an empire.”



While James is arguably best known for her wild antics throughout several seasons of BGC, an insider told Us that she has changed since her time on the reality series ended in 2012. “She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue.”

As Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 31, Rob has quietly moved on from ex-fiancee Blac Chyna with James. “It’s fairly new,” an insider told Us, adding that the duo aren’t ready to take their romance public just yet.



