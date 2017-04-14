Taking a walk down memory lane! Actor Rob Lowe stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, April 14, and revealed he spent his 53rd birthday revisiting the house where he filmed The Outsiders way back in 1982.



#birthday visit to where it all started. Thirty five years ago to the day. Passing the torch (or towel?) A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, house, where Lowe spent his 18th birthday during filming, is now a museum showcasing the set and props of the '80s flick, based on S.E. Hinton’s Classic 1967 novel. “They have some of my wardrobe and I was like, ‘Dare I try to put on my 18-year-old shirt?’” Lowe joked. “And I did and it worked! So it was the best birthday gift I’ve ever had,” he added.

Lowe, who played Sodapop Curtis in his breakout role, brought his two sons, Matthew, 23, and John Owen, 21, along with him to tour his old stomping grounds, and even challenged John Owen to an Outsiders arm wrestling match.

The trio is currently promoting their eight part adventure series, The Lowe Files, premiering this July on A&E, which follows the men around the country as they research paranormal activity. “It’s like a 12-year-old boy trapped in a 53-year-old’s body’s dream come true to do with his boys,” the actor gushed.



After admitting that he’s a “man-child,” Ellen DeGeneres prodded Lowe’s sons for more embarrassing moments. “He likes selfies, I think, a little too much,” John Owen explained.

But DeGeneres was quick to come to Lowe’s defense. “People like to look at your dad. Sorry to break it to you. He’s very handsome,” she told them.

