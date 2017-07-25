Quite the troublemaker! Robert Pattinson revealed on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, July 25, that he was expelled from his private school in England.

The Twilight alum, 31, hesitated before opening up about the reason he was kicked out of the “very strict” and elite institution. "I’ve never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school,” he told Stern. "No one knew at all what to do with them, though. … I’d sell them for a lot of money.”

Pattinson said that he got caught because he was stealing the mags from a nearby store. “I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky,” he said. "At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack.”

Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant via Getty Images

The Harry Potter vet recalled that he didn’t back down when the store owner finally called him out for stuffing the X-rated material into his backpack. "I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, ‘Hey!’ and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, ‘What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn’t zipped up my bag,” he said. "This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines — and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he’s pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.”

The owner gave Pattinson the choice to call his parents or the police. "I was like, ‘Don’t call the cops, call my parents,’ and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived and blah blah blah,” he continued. "I was terrible."

The punishment didn’t stop there, though, because the owner later told his school what he’d done. "Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down,” he said. "Basically every single one of my friends snitched on me — literally across the board."

