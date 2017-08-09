Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe

— Robert Downey Jr., Rachel Zoe, Molly Sims and more celebrated a night of vintage and glamour with a Rachel Zoe Collection pop-in shop at What Goes Around Comes Around in East Hampton, NY.



— Leslie Mann celebrated her cover of Los Angeles Confidential magazine and Fashion Island’s 50th Anniversary at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach, CA.



— Joe Manganiello rocked a Levi’s Trucker Jacket while shooting a scene from his upcoming film, Stano, in Queens, NY.



Jennifer Catherine

— Rumer Willis was all smiles as she deejayed at The Bed Head Hotel at the Hard Rock in Chicago.



— Sofia Richie shared an Instagram photo of herself leaving McDonald's with the caption, “Marry me at McDonald’s please."



— Zoe Saldana wore an n:Philanthropy t-shirt while walking around Studio City, CA.



— Ashley Benson glowed after having her makeup done by Vincent Oquendo for DERMAFLASH at the premiere for Good Time in NYC.



— Halle Berry showed off her legs in an ACLER dress while out in NYC.

— Jordyn Woods wore the Jennie Curvy Skinny to True Religion's FIT Event Blue Jeans, Baby at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

— Gigi Hadid sported Quay Australia sunglasses while out and about in NYC.

— Olivia Culpo and Natasha Bedingfield attended the celebration of Maison St-Germain hosted by Lily Kwong in L.A.

— Emily Ratajkowski was named as the new face of the brand DL1961 for two seasons.



— Ashley Greene and Ryan Rottman dined at The Highlight Room Grill and watched the sun set over the Hollywood sign.



Jared Siskin/PMC

— Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen celebrated the Cinema Society screening of Neon's Ingrid Goes West at the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn.



— Shay Mitchell snapped a vacation selfie in Greece with her tropical Skinnydip London phone case.

— PUMA hosted CAMP PUMA to launch their newest women’s collection, Velvet Rope, at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

— Cristin Milioti presented Shopbop with the 'Retailer of the Year' award at the 2017 ACE Awards in NYC.

— Megan Leavey star Kate Mara celebrated her Haute Living San Fransisco July/August 2017 cover issue with Westime at Cliff’s Edge in Silverlake, CA.



— Alfonso from the Pablove Shutterbugs program, an organization that teaches children who are living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography, captured photos of Chrissy Metz at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills.



