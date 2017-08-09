Daniel Jackson exclusively for GQ

Robert Pattinson isn't a fan of the glitz and glamour. The actor opened up in a new interview about wanting to "disappear" after the Twilight film franchise made him a household name.

During the height of Twilight's fame, Pattinson, 31, would ride in the trunks of cars and trade outfits with his friends to avoid being spotted by paparazzi. Eventually, his oft-exhausting efforts paid off. "It worked after a while. They're just like, 'Oh, the guy is just a hassle,'" he recalled in his September 2017 cover story for GQ magazine.

"There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easy," the British actor continued. "But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can't really be bothered to put the effort in. … They're just losers trying to do their jobs."



Pattinson also revealed that he went to therapy a few years ago during a low point in his life. His therapist told him he was good at talking without saying anything. "If I could stay silent, I would," he said.

And silent he is. The Good Time actor stayed mum about his ultra-private relationship with his fiancée, British singer FKA twigs, only revealing to the publication that he calls her "Twigs." He isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle just yet either. When GQ asked if the couple plan to get married, Pattinson laughed and replied, "Eh."

His ambiguity may be intentional, though. "I want to be misunderstood," Pattinson told the magazine. "People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they're constantly creating who they think you are. If you do something that contradicts that, or if you do something which goes out of that box, then you can look like a liar or something like that."

